Fox Host ‘Asks’ If Amy Coney Barrett Is ‘A True Conservative’

If ever there was a competition for knee-jerk propagandist on Fox News, Sean Hannity and Maria Bartiromo would get some very tough competition from daytime “news” anchor Harris Faulkner.

Here, Media Matters caught Faulkner earning her Murdoch TV paycheck by pretending to “just ask," “a plain blank question that I have seen all over the internet in recent days with U.S. Supreme Court decisions. Is Amy Coney Barrett a true conservative? What is the metric around her joining liberals?”

Apparently, Barrett’s votes to overturn Roe and grant Donald Trump presidential immunity, among other conservative votes, is not enough for MAGA world. They were seething on Monday over the fact that she wrote the court's decision in support of mail-in ballots. Then, on Tuesday, Barrett voted on behalf of the Constitutional right to birthright citizenship. Both of those decisions thwarted Trump’s desires.

So, it was no surprise that Faulkner suggested that Barrett is some kind of dirty, hateful liberal for supporting voting rights and the U.S. Constitution.

As Susie Madrak perfectly put it, Fox contributor Turley is “not actually paid for legal analysis. He's paid to fabricate serious-sounding legal rationales for Fox propaganda.”

But not even legal hack Jonathan Turley could paint Barrett as a liberal. So he did the next best, Trump-flattering things.

Turley described Barrett as conservative but “independently minded,” which, he dubiously opined, is what Trump had wanted from his judicial picks. Turley said that while Barrett has voted against the administration “on some critical cases,” he also said it’s “important to note” that she has voted with the administration “on a great number of cases.” Then, after stating there are “good faith arguments on both sides” of birthright citizenship, Turley did more of what he’s paid to do.

First, he praised all of Trump’s Supreme Court picks. He claimed, “President Trump made this a much better court with his three nominees,” each of whom “are extraordinary jurors.” He called them “independent and principled” (never mind Brett Kavanaugh’s sleaze and racism) who are now part of a court that “continues to exercise great independence and integrity.” What about the blatant corruption of Clarence Thomas or the bias Samuel Alito has tried to hide with lies? Well, that’s not what Turley is paid to recall.

Turley continued with another part of what he’s paid to do: smear liberals with legal rationales: “This day is going to be a good example of why this mantra to pack the court with an instant liberal majority is so unconnected to reality,” he sneered.

Faulkner murmured approvingly.