Susan Collins Not A Bit Sorry She Voted To Confirm Kavanaugh

Sen. Susan Collins was asked by News Center Maine if she regrets having voted to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh given that he has since voted to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“I do not regret that vote,” Collins replied. She said she disagrees with his vote and added that she had also voted to confirm dissenting Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson.

What she seems to have conveniently forgotten is that Kavanaugh misleadingly suggested during his confirmation hearings that he’d uphold Roe v. Wade. He called it “settled as a precedent” and that “one of the important things to keep in mind” about it is “that it has been reaffirmed many times over the past 45 years.”

But that is far from his only sleazy vote. He also voted with the right-wing majority to give Donald Trump a pass to break the law. “The Court has left the rule of law in tatters — even as it looks the other way.” The Brennan Center said about the decision.

More recently, he was the source of the term “Kavanaugh stop,” when the Supreme Court granted permission to the Department of Homeland Security to racially profile and detain people based on their skin color.

That’s not counting the fact Donald Trump made sure that there was only a sham investigation into multiple sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh. It was basically “a set-up for Republicans to vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court while pretending not to condone sexual assault,” I wrote when the truth finally came out, via a a report by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse.

Does Collins not know she was had by the Trump administration or does she not care?

Collins went on to justify her vote by saying she’s “disappointed” in Kavanaugh’s Roe v. Wade decision but hinted that it’s no biggie because “It has not had an impact on the state of Maine, in that Maine actually expanded its law.”

Topping it all off, Collins justified her Kavanaugh vote by saying, “When I look at a justice, I look at their qualifications, their integrity, their background, their experience.”