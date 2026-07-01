Full Frontal's Amy Hoggart On The British Political Meltdown

Under the jokes is a warning every American Democrat should hear...
By Cliff SchecterJuly 1, 2026

Comedian Amy Hoggart—of Full Frontal and the “What’s Left” Substack—joins Cliff Schecter for a fast, funny hour decoding the political chaos across the Atlantic. Keir Starmer just became the least popular prime minister in recorded British history, got shoved out in a bloodless “coup,” likely to be replaced by Manchester mayor Andy Burnham.

Nigel Farage’s Reform is cratering after a £5 million crypto donation scandal. It’s a wild story—and Hoggart, who actually loses sleep researching these constituencies at 3 a.m., is the perfect guide through it.

Under the jokes is a warning every American Democrat should hear. Starmer’s government quietly delivered—free childcare, renter protections—and told absolutely no one, the same fatal flaw Cliff sees strangling the Democratic Party: do the good thing, refuse to tell the story, and let the Farages and Trumps take the credit.

Watch the video and go to Blue Amp Media for the rest of the crazy British story

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