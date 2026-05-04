Connecting The Supreme Court Six CHEATERS To Epstein

You’ll never look at Trump’s Tammany-Hall-on-meth DOJ the same. By the time they reach Epstein’s so-called “suicide,” Kait offers a 3rd option nobody in monopoly media will touch. This is an episode you send a friend who still thinks “it’s all just a coincidence."
By Cliff SchecterMay 4, 2026

The Supreme Court gutted the Voting Rights Act in Louisiana v. Callais. Three weeks earlier, on April 9, Melania delivered an unprompted six-and-a-half-minute statement at the White House: denying her ties to Epstein, calling on survivors to testify under oath before Congress, and never defending her husband.

And one of Trump’s longtime confidants, a man who allegedly trafficked his own ex-wife out of Brazil—sits in the administration. Kait connects all dots. The pattern's a predator-class playbook: corrupt court protecting itself, billionaire-and-spook network going back to the 1953 Iran coup, and new war that just happens to enrich Saudi royals, Kushner’s Affinity Fund, and Lutnick, while no-bid defense contracts go to all the right billionaires.

Kait goes through her findings on Bill Barr’s family. When combined with Cliff’s personal experiences in New York with the Barr-connected, and background in intelligence history, they put real puzzle pieces together. You’ll never look at Trump’s Tammany-Hall-on-meth DOJ the same, and get why Democratic fighters are needed more than ever. By the time they reach Epstein’s so-called “suicide,” Kait offers a 3rd option nobody in monopoly media will touch. This is an episode you send a friend who still thinks “it’s all just a coincidence.”

It's wild. You can find out more about these dark connections by reading the rest/watching the video at BAM!

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