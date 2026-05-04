Connecting The Supreme Court Six CHEATERS To Epstein

The Supreme Court gutted the Voting Rights Act in Louisiana v. Callais. Three weeks earlier, on April 9, Melania delivered an unprompted six-and-a-half-minute statement at the White House: denying her ties to Epstein, calling on survivors to testify under oath before Congress, and never defending her husband.

And one of Trump’s longtime confidants, a man who allegedly trafficked his own ex-wife out of Brazil—sits in the administration. Kait connects all dots. The pattern's a predator-class playbook: corrupt court protecting itself, billionaire-and-spook network going back to the 1953 Iran coup, and new war that just happens to enrich Saudi royals, Kushner’s Affinity Fund, and Lutnick, while no-bid defense contracts go to all the right billionaires.

Kait goes through her findings on Bill Barr’s family. When combined with Cliff’s personal experiences in New York with the Barr-connected, and background in intelligence history, they put real puzzle pieces together. You’ll never look at Trump’s Tammany-Hall-on-meth DOJ the same, and get why Democratic fighters are needed more than ever. By the time they reach Epstein’s so-called “suicide,” Kait offers a 3rd option nobody in monopoly media will touch. This is an episode you send a friend who still thinks “it’s all just a coincidence.”

It's wild. You can find out more about these dark connections by reading the rest/watching the video at BAM!