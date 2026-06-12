Irony Alert! Melania Calls 'Independence' Key To Success

I can’t say in polite company my theory about how Melania Trump got a “genius visa” to be in the U.S. So I’ll just say her genius has nothing to do with being independent. She doesn’t even have the college degree she lied about having. And, while her husband works to denaturalize citizens accused of immigration fraud, we are still waiting for the explanation of Melania’s immigration process we were promised in 2016.

Nevertheless, the first “lady” announced the launch of one of her “Be Best” initiatives called “Fostering the Future.” It “focuses on securing educational opportunities and scholarships for children in foster care,” According to The Hill.

“Success is not about how many benefits a person receives, but rather about how much independence they achieve,” Mrs. P**sy Grabber Trump said with a straight face. “Starting today, the Treasury will let state child welfare agencies and foster youth representatives set up fostering the future accounts for children in foster care.”

As The Hill describes it, the program modernizes something called the Chafee program, “which helps foster youth aged 14 to 21 who have aged out of the program.” The proposals, which The Hill described as bipartisan, “would focus on the state utilization of Chafee funds, expand education and training opportunities and access to legal services and improve support for foster youth that are or about to become parents.”

I could not find much more about the program that wasn’t from fawning MAGA media so I’ll leave it there. I have questions about what appears to be the use of public money to set up private accounts, as opposed to using public money for public programs, but I’ll grant that this program may well be a good thing.

Still, the fact is that while Melania holds herself up as a champion for needy children, her husband is working to deliberately harm, if not deliberately kill, children of all circumstances. He has cut school meals, food benefits, Medicaid and deliberately caused a surge in preventable diseases. That’s not counting the children he has locked up in deplorable and traumatic conditions.

But hey, if Melania declared her independence from any of that, billionaires might stop doling out millions just to suck up to her husband.