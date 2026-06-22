The Jeffrey Epstein Lesson: Predators Need Protectors

Again, predators couldn’t do the damage. Last as long in the shadows. Cultivate as many victims--without powerful protectors. But to the ethically bereft gazing into a magic mirror to inquire who’s the fairest the land, the “it’s one terrible man” horseshit's easy to sell. We love monster stories. They let the rest of us off the hook.

If Jeffrey Epstein is the whole story, then we’re not talking about the billionaires who socialized with him. The institutions that knew—and still took his money. The corporate chieftains, lawyers, other elites who covered for him—including Haberman and Swan, who profited from burying their story til it fit nicely with a book-tour.

Unlike these protectors, I won’t allow the horrors to be buried. I'm here to remind you of the role of one of the most powerful Republicans of the 21st Century in covering up a pedophile ring of Congress members and underage pages—and his eventual implication in the same crimes.

And even though it’s difficult for me, I’m here to name names from my “elite” high school, Horace Mann, which hid a plague of pedophiles, including my onetime mentor. It’s all laid out in a barely seen report by a first of its kind Manhattan DA Sex Crimes Prosecution Bureau.

Read the rest at BAM as I name names, share the report and remind you of this sleaze Congressman.