Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, Aretha Franklin performs Respect.

SCOTUSblog reports on the campaign to overrule Obergefell, which legalized same-sex marriage.

Michael in Norfolk says the Supreme Court has invented a right to discriminate.

Meanwhile, in Texas LGBTQ Nation reports that Ken Paxton's campaign is avoiding policy and instead attacking his rival as being [checks notes] Low-T.

Platypus Economics with Justin Wolfers notes that the Pink-Collar Economy is here.

Bonus Track: The Chicago Reader tells us a tale of two wormwoods.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).