Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Happy birthday to the great Nick Offerman who was born on this day in 1970. Calming, grounded, literate and inspirational, Nick (may I call you Nick?) somehow manages to be Ron Swanson and not at all Ron Swanson at the same time. Neat trick. My wife gifted me his book, "Good Clean Fun", a couple of Christmases ago, and while I'm not yet proficient enough to tackle a walnut slab table, I believe I could produce decent whiskey coasters or a birdhouse that wouldn't collapse in a light spring shower. This video of him explaining how he made new male friends as an adult is delightful. I hope you enjoy it.

Mock Paper Scissors: We Got Numbers!

Left Jabs: News vs. Sports: A Tale of Two Foxes.

The Brad Blog: ‘So Stupid it Makes Your Head Explode’: ‘BradCast’ 6/25/2026

Attention space nerds! NASA Testing Advanced Capabilities for Moon, Mars Rovers.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

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