Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"A generation which ignores history has no past and no future. " -- Lazarus Long ,
By driftglassJune 27, 2026

On this day in 1950, the landmark science-fiction film, "Destination Moon" opened on the United States. Produced by the legendary George Pal and co-written by Robert Heinlein, the story follows a group of American industrialists, scientists, and engineers who build the world's first lunar rocket and attempt a manned voyage to the Moon. Unlike most science fiction films of that era, "Destination Moon" emphasized realistic spaceflight, weightlessness, spacesuits, and engineering challenges rather than bug-eyed monsters or alien invasions. The astronauts successfully land on the Moon but discover... Uh-Oh! -- they may not have enough fuel to return home, and is widely regarded as one of the first serious cinematic treatments of space travel, helping to launch the science-fiction boom of the 1950s.

While "Destination Moon" is not based on any specific Heinlein story, it is very much his voice and vision, which you can see in stories like "The Man Who Sold the Moon", about an aging businessman determined to finance and promote the first trip to the Moon.

Public Notice: Trump's lawless witch hunt of Tim Walz crashes and burns.

The Committee to Protect Journalists: The high price journalists paid for LGBTQ+ reporting, and how to protect yourself now.

Digby's Hullabaloo: The Worst People In The World.

Attention space nerds! A computer the size of a star would nest Dyson spheres like Russian dolls.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com

Can you help us out?

For over 22 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon