As Prices Soar, Blackburn Claims Republicans Are Making Life Affordable

More gaslighting from GOP Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn on Fox not "news" this Sunday. During a segment with Fox News Live host Mike Emanual discussing the Senate voting to pass a $69.5 billion budget reconciliation package to fund ICE through 2029, Blackburn reached all the way back to 2022 inflation numbers under Biden to pretend her party and Trump are the ones bringing prices down and doing something about affordability.

BLACKBURN: One of the things they continue to do, Mike, is put illegal aliens and their concerns before the interests of the American people. As I talk to Tennesseans, they absolutely cannot believe that the Democrats would shut down Homeland Security — that they would use Homeland Security investigations, the Coast Guard, the Secret Service, and the TSA as pawns in their game of trying to abolish ICE. They want secure communities. They know that safe communities are going to be more affordable. People are going to be able to get to work. They support what the president is doing, and what Republicans are doing to address affordability and get the cost of living down. They fully realize that Democrats ran inflation up to 9% under Joe Biden. And it is President Donald Trump and Republicans in the House and the Senate who are working every single day to make life more affordable for the American people — bringing down the cost of gas and groceries, making housing more affordable, and paying attention to what it costs to survive and make ends meet every single week.

As we've already discussed here, Trump inherited an economy that was recovering better than most of the world.

And the inflation spiking during Biden's term wasn't due to his policies. It was due to the mess he inherited with COVID, surging consumer demand coming out of the pandemic, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine driving up energy prices, and the inflation then was a global phenomenon, not unique to the U.S.

They all know this, but it won't stop them from lying about it over and over again.

The 9.1% figure Blackburn cited is the single-month peak, not an average — while Biden's actual term average was closer to 5%, and the inflation rate at the end of Biden's term was around 3%. But instead of correcting her, Emanuel just moved onto the next topic during the interview.

Blackburn also completely ignored Trump and Bibi's war with Iran which is going to increase costs on too many things to name here for years to come before we ever recover.