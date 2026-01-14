Steve Scalise's Biden Derangement Syndrome Is Off The Charts

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise raged over high prices, asking reporters, “Why are prices so high under Joe Biden?” Who is going to tell him that Donald J. Trump is the president, and it's 2026?

After asking why prices are "so high under Joe Biden," who is not the current president, he said, "But it's really interesting when you hear Democrats yelling and screaming about the cost of things my question is where were those democrats when they were jacking up all those costs on families for four years under Joe Biden did Democrats forget and do they think voters are going to forgetunder Joe Biden for four years. Gas prices doubled. Yes, doubled."

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, global oil demand plummeted. People were staying home due to the raging pandemic. Biden had relatively little control over the prices set primarily by international markets.

Also, it's worth mentioning that Trump is in power, not Biden, but oh, how I wish that weren't true, as we see rising grocery and housing costs, and millions of Americans will be facing skyrocketing health insurance premiums due to the ineptness of Republicans, who are in charge of every level of government.

Still, Republicans have spent the last year blaming Biden for Trump's mountain of failures while grabbing credit from Biden for his policies that benefit their state's constituents.