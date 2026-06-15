Rep. Garcia: Epstein Will Be 'Day One' Target For Dem Hearings

Democrats are planning to investigate Trump’s family businesses and subpoena acting Attorney General Todd Blanche to testify about Jeffrey Epstein if they win control of the House in November, according to NOTUS.

California Rep. Robert Garcia, who is in line to become the chairman of the House Oversight Committee under Democratic control, told NOTUS that Democrats are prepared to subpoena Blanche and other administration officials on “day one” — and that he expects some of their testimony to happen on camera.

“We’ve had zero hearings on Epstein,” Garcia said about the GOP-led investigation. “It’s a huge investigation the American public is interested in … there will definitely be public hearings.”

“You gotta take on the Trump family,” Garcia said, pointing to an investment fund that Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner runs even as he works on the administration’s policies in the Middle East. He also wants to examine the large government contracts awarded to companies in which Trump’s children hold stakes, as well as the multibillion-dollar crypto deal last year between the Trump family and an Emirati state-backed venture fund.

“Those things have to be investigated, because it is pure government corruption,” Garcia said.