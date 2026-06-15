GOP Rep Unwittingly Makes Midterm Case For Democrats

House GOP Conference Chairwoman Lisa McClain attempted to make the case that Republicans have a winning message; common sense over crazy to secure a midterm victory, but reality, the courts and the American people disagree about who is using common sense and who is crazy.

MAGA Queen Maria Bartiromo is sweating bullets over the 2026 midterm elections and wanted to hear a message that could turn the tide for Republicans. There is no message that can undo the mess they've made, but whatever.

MARIA : What do you need to do to ensure you don't lose the majority in the House? What is the most important messaging you need to convey to voters coming up to the midterms? MCCLAIN: This is going to be a contrast for America. It's going to be a contrast election between common sense and crazy. Republicans were common sense. I think males should go in male locker rooms. Females should go in female locker rooms. I actually think we should punish the criminal and take care of the victim. The other side is absolutely crazy. And that is what we need to focus on. Common sense versus crazy. Also, we need to talk way more about what we've already done for America.

Republicans have only caused chaos and economic pain for the country since Trump was elected.

Demented Donald has put an unnecessary hardship on 99% of the country to fulfill Trump's insane obsessions and the culture wars are so 2021.

People don't care about any of those issues.

They care about paying their rent or mortgage. Putting gas in their cars. Buying groceries in markets or online outlets. Trying to afford healthcare coverage.

People also do not like Donald Trump's roving band of brownshirts wearing balaclavas in unmarked cars descending on their cities, rounding up suspected migrants, and children while murdering US citizens.

Sure, go with that message, Rep. McClain. We'll see ya on the other side.