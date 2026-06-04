Report: CBS Considering Replacing Anderson Cooper With Joe Rogan

According to the source at RadarOnline, an executive at CBS said, "You bring in Rogan and you immediately gain a core connection to over 50 percent of the country. He speaks to viewers who feel ignored or mocked by legacy media. That could solve the ratings and credibility problems of CBS overnight."

I'm pretty sure I've seen this idea before in the movie Network.

Source: Austin American-Statesman

CBS News is reportedly searching for a replacement for “60 Minutes” correspondent Anderson Cooper, and network executives may have their sights set on Austin-based podcaster Joe Rogan. RadarOnline, a celebrity and entertainment news site, reported that CBS considering Rogan, who boasts 20.9 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, “PowerfulJRE,” and millions of viewers of his podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” would be “strategy,” not “stunt casting.” Rogan would bring “a core connection to over 50 percent of the country,” an unnamed media executive told RadarOnline, saying the 58-year-old media mogul speaks to “viewers who feel ignored or mocked by legacy media,” a viewership that, if reengaged, would solve the network’s ratings and credibility problems. The American-Statesman reached out to Rogan’s team for comment. CBS and “60 Minutes” have not confirmed the reports.