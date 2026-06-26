Sean Duffy Puts His Loathing For His Family And Himself On Display

Conover already reported that during his speech, Sean Duffy showed callous disregard for his youngest daughter while slinging around a version of the derogatory slur R-word. His daughter, Valentina, was born with Down syndrome and a heart defect. She was on stage while Duffy was using the slur word and getting massive applause from the audience. Great parenting skills there, Sean!

But Duffy was not done insulting his family members. Duffy went on to talk about the "evils" of society, casting aspersion on things like love, get-rich-quick schemes (has he even met his boss?!), and gaining fame through social media, even though he himself is a reality TV star and a prolific tweeter:

Our young people have been lied to. They've been told that they would be fulfilled with hookup culture or some get-rich-quick scheme, or they could find fame in social media, and that would fulfill them, but I'll tell you, they found that that's a false promise.

While Duffy was saying this, his oldest daughter, Evita Duffy-Alfonso, and her husband, Michael Alfonso, were on stage with him. Duffy-Alfonso has tens of thousands of followers on Xitter, Instagram, and Facebook. Alfonso, who is running for Duffy's old congressional seat, is also a prolific tweeter and a podcaster.

But wait! There's more!

Duffy went on to criticize people who pursued an education:

Modern culture has told our young people that they shouldn’t look for love, they shouldn’t have a family, they shouldn’t have kids, [and] instead, focus on their education, focus on their careers, focus on their bank accounts—have a free Saturday morning and go get a venti latte with your friends at Starbucks. That will give them joy, is what culture has told them.

Duffy went on to call it "the dumbest advice they could get."

What's really dumb (because it's spelled with a "b," doncha know) is saying that crap when Duffy has a law degree. Hypocrisy much?

What's really dumb is listening to a grifter, a con man, and a hypocrite who doesn't even respect his own family for life advice.