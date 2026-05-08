Sean Duffy Scolds Child For Yawning During His Speech

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy was making comments to schoolchildren from Washington D.C. and Philadelphia when suddenly he singled out one child for yawning.

The Trump administration is using kids once again as a photo op to glorify Trump's birthday by using America's 250th anniversary as cover.

This time it was during Amtrak's unveiling of its Freedom 250 Acela train. Duffy had the kids ride with him for its inaugural ride from Washington Union Station to 30th Street Station in Philadelphia.

Duffy proudly said he's fattening up the kids with soda and chips and sandwiches. At least they weren't given McDonald's fish fillets. Nothing even vaguely healthy for these kids!

DUFFY: Secretary Brigham couldn't be here but we're looking forward to a great day. I want to thank you all I want to thank the kids -- there's no yawning in this -- we don't yawn -- we're gonna be thrilled to be here so let's go let's go check this great city out in our great history.

Children are not allowed to be children and instead must always be thrilled to be in the presence of a Trump official.

It would be nice if he spent more time working on the bankruptcies, collisions, near misses and jet fuel crisis in our airline industry.