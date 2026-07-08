Disturbing new reporting from the Wall Street Journal is shedding new light on just how fragile the United States' alliance with other world leaders has become under Donald Trump's unhinged authoritarian leadership.

Since the beginning of Donald Trump's second term in office, he has remained exceptionally adamant that the United States must acquire full control over Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory located in the North Atlantic and Arctic Circle, under the guise of "national security," even though the US alreadyUSaintains a military base on the island as well as an agreement that allows us to increase our military presence there. However, the US presideUS has vehemently maintained that the current status quo is not enough. Trump has made it painfully clear over the last year and a half that he will not rest until Greenland has been secured as an official territory of the United States -- leaving US European allies no choice but to view the US through the lens of a high-level security risk under the purview of Donald J. Trump.

Back in January, the US military, under Trump's orders, infamously raided Venezuela, abducted then-President Nicolas Maduro, and sequestered him in near complete isolation inside a high-security Special Administrative Measures (SAMs) unit within a Brooklyn prison, where he faces charges of drug trafficking. That raid reignited Trump's vicious public calls to take control of Greenland. So vicious, in fact, that it sparked a secretive, closed-door meeting of European US allies US discuss the leader of the United States who was growing more and more rabid and unchecked with each passing day.

The allies met at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, where they held a meeting so private that even cameras and cell phones were banned from the talks, and each world leader was strictly instructed to come alone.

According to the Wall Street Journal, it was during this meeting that French President Emmanuel Macron drew a line in the sand. Macron confirmed that French soldiers had just been deployed to Greenland to participate in Denmark’s Operation Arctic Endurance alongside Canada, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, and Sweden. The French president made it clear, in no uncertain terms, that the French and Danish forces on the ground in Greenland were prepared for a vicious war with the United States.

The Journal reports:

“We are drawing a line here,” began Emmanuel Macron, president of France, according to several leaders present and their most senior aides. For a year, America’s closest allies had tried to placate Trump with a mix of flattery and concessions on mutual-defense and trade issues, hoping to buy time. Now, French soldiers were in Greenland, alongside Danish special forces equipped for a shooting war with America. The French president repeated an argument he’d been pressing for years, with mounting urgency: that Europe’s overreliance on America was a security risk. “There is no going back,” he said.

The publication further confirmed that European leaders have grown weary, concerned, and impatient as their attempts to placate the unhinged and unchecked US president with flattery and compromise have shown "diminishing returns." Britain’s MI6 compared the second Trump White House to "'The Crucible' meets 'Wolf Hall,'" before instructing its staff not to share the topic of the US president with their counterparts in the American CIA.