Ingraham Brings On Dr. Death To Smear Fauci After Rand Paul Witch Hunt

Rand Paul's perjury trap failed miserably, but that won't stop the liars on Fox from continuing to smear Dr. Anthony Fauci. Laura Ingraham, who was sitting behind Fauci during yesterday's farce of a hearing mugging for the camera, brought on Trump's former unqualified COVID advisor, Scott Atlas, to weigh in on the debacle, and Atlas once again attacked Fauci for heaven forbid trying to keep people alive during the pandemic.

INGRAHAM: Here to react is Dr. Scott Atlas, former special advisor to President Trump, former member of the Trump COVID Task Force.

Doctor, you warned early on that the lockdowns, the closures, the mandates would inflict enormous damage to the country, but you still believe Fauci is hiding more information from the American people.

ATLAS: Well, I think he's certainly hiding what he said to the people to get... coerced, really, scientists to write that it couldn't have been from the, you know, the lab leak because of course he signed off on grants.

And I want to point out, Ashley Moody was really good at pointing out the reason why Biden's pardon goes back to 2014 for people who didn't see it, because in that year there were three grants for gain-of-function research that were cited in papers co-authored by the Wuhan lab virology group on gain-of-function research in coronavirus. 2014 was the year he signed off on those grants. That was very important.

But I think, honestly, the most important takeaways, and I think you touched on this, Laura, very well, which is that A, it's an exposure.

Okay, don't forget, there's a lot of people in this country who have never heard this, how this was not only a completely contrary to evidence, pandemic response led by Fauci, but he didn't know the data.

He had these perverse motives to do these things. He didn't know what he was talking about. So the exposure is very important.

Secondly, you know, there is some closure. I think that people- at least people- there were millions of regular Americans who fought back, who spoke up, who had a lot of courage, and lost their jobs.

And not to mention all the people who couldn't say goodbye to their dying mother or father, who needed some closure, some evidence that someone cared and was watching.

And lastly, I think, kudos to Rand Paul. There is some accountability for this because accountability, it's not going to be that Fauci goes to jail in my view. And I'm not a lawyer, you are, maybe you disagree, but I actually think this was public accountability to a great extent.

And the accountability is the only deterrent to stopping this from happening again. This is how we lead our lives with our children. And I think we got some of that today.

INGRAHAM: Well, Dr. Atlas, the truth is he was in a bubble for most of his career. He had an esteemed career for decades. He was widely respected. His father, you know, he's a widely respected scientist. So he had that reputation.

But what happens when you skate on your reputation and you don't actually allow opposing viewpoints to be heard and taken seriously, and then you threaten people indirectly, maybe losing their medical licenses, maybe a call to Johns Hopkins. That's something quite different, is it not? And that shows the true vulnerability, and I think ulterior motives that perhaps political actors in this whole process had all along.

ATLAS: 100 percent. It was the behavior of a power-focused bureaucrat, who used his power and he had a tremendous amount of power. Power with the media, power actually just as a voice that was amplified by everybody.

And so what he did was he tried to stop dissent, to delegitimize and villainize anyone who opposed what he was saying, to block people from writing papers criticizing him.

And he tried to get me fired from the White House. And luckily, I think President Trump understood what was going on with this at least.

INGRAHAM: Dr. Atlas, for everything you did. Thank you very much. Great to see you.