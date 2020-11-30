Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Dr. Death Scott Atlas, Head Of COVID White House Death Cult, Resigns

Dr. Scott Atlas, a "doctor" with zero experience in dealing with virus or infections, resigned on Monday after overseeing the deaths of over 260,000 Americans.
By Red Painter
3 hours ago by Karoli Kuns
Views:

Dr. Scott Atlas, a radiologist who was brought on 4 months ago to lead the White House COVID task force, largely because he parroted Trump's non-action game plan of simply allowing people to get sick and die from COVID, has resigned. In his resignation letter, he brags about how great the Trump administration did in handling the coronavirus. I guess 268,000 dead (so far) is considered great to Dr. Atlas.

Ironically, he stated that his "singular focus" was "to save lives and help Americans through this pandemic" and he added that he “always relied on the latest science and evidence, without any political consideration or influence.”

Resignation letter:

(Insert head slamming on desk gif here)

Just a reminder: Atlas pushed for full reopening, balked at lockdowns and came out as anti-mask. So what did he think worked? Herd Stupidity. You know, the idea of just letting everyone get exposed and infected and allowing the sacrifice of large percentages of our population.

This anti-science plan was actually panned by Atlas' own medical school! Stanford, Atlas' alma mater, actually published a letter on September calling out Atlas' "falsehoods and misrepresentations" regarding COVID and his statements that are contrary to all scientific evidence on how to prevent and treat the highly contagious and deadly virus.

Dr. Atlas, may your career as a Doctor of Death forever haunt you and may the souls of the 268,000 people that have died come to you late at night, screaming out, gasping for breath and never giving you a minute of peace.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

View more

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team