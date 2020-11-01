Dr. Scott Atlas Goes On Russian TV To Blame Dr. Fauci For 'Killing People' With 'Shutdown Policies'

As many of the networks ask Trump administration health officials to join their shows, Trump's new favorite propaganda toy, Dr. Scott Atlas, instead went on Russian TV to attack the media, Dr. Fauci, and all health officials over their policies to ensure the public's safety from COVID.

Dr. Atlas, who is not an epidemiology specialist, has become Trump's go-to COVID influencer since he became Tucker Carlson's favorite doctor. His job is to attack CDC officials trying to do their jobs, to spread misinformation, and to ignore the severity of COVID-19, all in an effort to help Trump's reelection campaign.

Dr. Birx and Dr. Fauci have criticized him and his influence over Trump in the strongest possible terms.

“I have real problems with that guy,” Fauci said of Atlas. “He’s a smart guy who’s talking about things that I believe he doesn’t have any real insight or knowledge or experience in. He keeps talking about things that when you dissect it out and parse it out, it doesn’t make any sense.”

On RT, Atlas did his usual song and dance about "evidence" backing up his moronic claims designed to influence Trump supporters to go back to work, to school, and ignore the severity of COVID, because staying safe is so much worse than getting infected.

Atlas claimed the lock downs are not sparing Americans from the virus: "The lock downs will go down as an epic failure of public policy."

Then he went so far as to tell Russian TV that Dr. Fauci's measures are actually killing people: "The public health leadership has failed egregiously and they are killing people with their fear-inducing shutdown policies."

Meanwhile, mini-Trump over in the England, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, just issued new month-long lock down measures after a rapid spread of COVID.

Starting Thursday, people in England must stay at home, and bars and restaurants will close, except for takeout and deliveries. All non-essential retail will also be shuttered. Different households will be banned from mixing indoors. International travel, unless for business purposes, will be banned. The new measures will last through at least December 2.

So, the entire world is wrong and Dr. Atlas is right.

I did a Halloween post on my top horror movies in 2020, but as many commenters noted, the Trump presidency and sycophants like Scott Atlas are the real horror show taking place in real time in in America.