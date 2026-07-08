Justin Wolfers Just Exposed The Truth About Trump's Economy

Donald Trump made $2.29 billion off crypto this year. The people who bought in lost $2.28 billion—they may as well have directly handed him their money. Many were working-class Americans who wanted the best for him, and couldn't afford the hit. Not that he gives a shit.

This week on Amped Up, David Shuster and I sat down again with a guy I call funny Paul Krugman. Justin Wolfers, brilliant economist...and hilarious. Which always makes for an unforgettable hour. And he does the one thing nobody in corporate media will do. Only those of us in independent media who are un-owned, and unbought can: Justin shows you the exact math of how a president pocketing a few billion dollars costs the rest of us trillions--unless we fight and stop him.

Wolfers walks through it step by step, using nothing more than a bicycle and a $400 pile of bike locks—because, yeah, he's that good. Then we expand the convo to laugh at Trump. His broken ferris wheel and empty fair, flatulence economics, and even seems to have a thing for my blue eyes. I'm flattered.

It's not a lecture. Wolfers proves buying the presidency is now a straight-up profit opportunity—$2 billion in, $8 billion out, a 300% return. Then he offers the live audience something I really wasn't expecting.

Watch the video to see what Wolfers' offered! And to read the rest our journey with Justin, it was quite a ride...