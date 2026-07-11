Kristi Noem Divorcing Cross-Dressing Hubby To Spend Time With Her Side Piece, Probably

The Party of Family Values strikes again!
Kristi Noem Divorcing Cross-Dressing Hubby To Spend Time With Her Side Piece, Probably
Credit: DonkeyHotey
By Red PainterJuly 11, 2026

I am not one to kink shame. You do you, boo (as long as it is legal!). That appears to have been Kristi Noem's policy as well - until it became public. She denied that she knew about it, with her representative in March 2026 putting out a statement saying: “Ms. Noem is devastated. The family was blindsided by this, and they ask for privacy and prayers at the time."

And her not-so-secret possible affair with Corey Lewandowski is a well-sourced rumor in the DC political circle.

But, I guess her hubby's bare boob photos and sordid public evidence of cross-dressing was a bit too far for the Party of Family Values of 2026. So, divorce is it.

TMZ is reporting that Kristi and Bryon are dunzo. Her mom told the Daily Mail that it has been a "difficult time".

They got married in 1992 and have three children and four grandchildren.

Is Corey Lewandowski married? Yes, he is, and he shares four children with his wife.

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