Meta To Use Newsmax Propaganda As AI News Source

I’m guessing Fox News was unavailable.
Meta To Use Newsmax Propaganda As AI News Source
Credit: Getty Images/Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC
By NewsHound EllenJuly 30, 2026

Thanks to the Meta/Newsmax deal your next Facebook, Threads or Insta search may bring you AI “answers” straight from the same Trump propagandist network that recently paid out $67 million for promoting 2020 election lies. That was a year after it reportedly paid out $40 million to settle another lawsuit over the same lies.

A press release from Newsmax announced, “Under the agreement, Meta will have access to Newsmax's digital news content. Meta will be able to draw upon Newsmax's significant current reporting as well as archived content across its platforms to support AI queries across Meta's apps and devices.”

Mark Zuckerberg seems to be paying big bucks for the privilege of shoving untrustworthy material down Meta users’ throats. The press release further states, “Newsmax applauds the significant resources Meta is putting into AI to keep America at the forefront of this emerging technology," commented Chris Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax. "We are pleased to work with Meta to help ensure users have access to timely, high-quality journalism through AI technologies."

Besides the 2020 election lies, let’s see a bit more of what Ruddy calls “high-quality journalism.” In April, John Amato caught Newsmax host Rob Finnerty seriously arguing that movies’ depictions of aliens are so lacking in masculinity they have helped feminize the country and dilute gender. In January, Heather wrote about host Carl Higbie defending ICE’s teargassing of a six-month old. In 2024, Amato reported on how Newsmax chief operating officer Elliot Jacobson told staff not to criticize the shockingly unqualified Whiskey Pete Hegseth after Donald Trump complained about one host’s remarks.

That is what billionaire Mark Zuckerberg considers quality journalism. More to the point, it’s what he wants us to think is quality journalism.

A decade ago, Facebook was so worried about rising misinformation that it paid various news outlets to hire writers specifically tasked with publishing Snopes-like fact-checks.

Today, the company is leaping into bed with a purveyor of misinformation to toy with a tool known for getting facts wrong.

Adam Keiper (@adamkeiper.com) 2026-07-29T03:32:53.458Z

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