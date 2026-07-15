Mike Johnson Feigns Ignorance On Latest ICE Killing In Maine

Mike Johnson and the House Republicans held a press conference Tuesday where yet again the worst Speaker of the House feigned ignorance on another tragic event caused by ICE agents.

The 119th Congress is the least productive in history, yet every time there's a controversial Trump edict, move, rant, or immorality Johnson always claims to not be aware of it.

That goes for the ICE as well.

REPORTER: These agents who killed a person in Maine yesterday were reportedly not using body-worn cameras, and that's despite DHS officials coming to Congress and repeatedly saying over the last few months that they wanted to expand body-camera usage. Does there need to be accountability on DHS from Congress here? JOHNSON: I don't know anything about this event, okay? I was a little busy yesterday, so I'm going to reserve judgment. I know that there was a tragic shooting, and I'm not going to comment on it because I don't know. And you guys can mock me for not knowing that. I worked about 22 hours in the last few days, and I did not get the briefing on that yet. I will this morning.

We will mock you. Johnson spent most of his time railing against non-existent Communism in the country, while cosigning Trump's incredible war budget while making believe he knows nothing about the situation in Maine.

Johnson could have agreed that all ICE agents need to wear body cams.

By tomorrow, the media will move on and Johnson will never have to comment on more ICE murders and Johnson would have dodged another incident.