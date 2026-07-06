Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Congrats! We have survived Hair Füror's 4th of July Celebration of himself.

The Field Negro: What was old is new again.

Cassandra's Grandson rounds-up highlights/low-lifes from the holiday weekend. The headlines tell a story.

Adventus asks a damned good question.

Eschaton argues that a "rookie mistake" is a ruse for something else.

Bonus Track: Miss Cellania presents the low-budget summer blockbuster that I would pay to see!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).