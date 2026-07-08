Mike’s Blog Round-Up

On this date in 1996, British girl group the Spice Girls release their debut single "Wannabe" in the UK. Note that this video was filmed all in one-shot (though there might be some Hitchcock-style trickery). As Maya Angelou said, "When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time."

Mike The Mad Biologist: Oddly Enough, the HR Women Were Right About Platner.

The Fucking News says that the "Defenders of democracy should let democracy happen."

3 Chics Politico says, "Surprise, Surprise."

Left Jabs: Socialism is Still A Four-Letter Word.

Bonus Track: Street Art Utopia plays with statues.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).