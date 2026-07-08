Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Believe Them The First Time
By TengrainJuly 8, 2026

On this date in 1996, British girl group the Spice Girls release their debut single "Wannabe" in the UK. Note that this video was filmed all in one-shot (though there might be some Hitchcock-style trickery). As Maya Angelou said, "When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time."

Mike The Mad Biologist: Oddly Enough, the HR Women Were Right About Platner.

The Fucking News says that the "Defenders of democracy should let democracy happen."

3 Chics Politico says, "Surprise, Surprise."

Left Jabs: Socialism is Still A Four-Letter Word.

Bonus Track: Street Art Utopia plays with statues.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

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