Above, Jo Boxers perform, Just Got Lucky. Yup, economics is not science, it really is luck. The Master of the Universe don't want us to know that, btw.

Hullabaloo wants us to avoid the A Word.

The Thought Criminal wants us to use the L Word.

Liberals Are Cool declares that DOGE (Elmo and the Incels) was an illegal cyber attack.

The Daily Cartoonist covers the "I told you so" front.

Bonus Track: The Professional Left Podcast presents, Pump Up The Venom. This is required listening.

That's it for me curating Mike’s Blog Round-Up this week, it's been a slice! I hope to be return soon!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).