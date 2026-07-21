Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Just when you thought the proprietors of the Predator franchise has squeezed outevery drop of goodwill and its husk was discarded with misbegotten nonsense like "The Predator" (2018), "Alien vs. Predator" (2004), "Predator vs. Rocky" (2005), "Alien vs. Predator: Requiem" (2007) and "The Predator" (2018) ... on this day in 2022 the audiences in attendance of the Comic-Con International Independent Film Festival were treated to the silver screen debut of "Prey", reminding everyone that, OMG, good franchise movies are still possible! At the 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards, "Prey" scored an remarkable six nominations.

Digby's Hullabaloo: Cozying Up To The Nuts.

Open Letters by Mersault: PART 2: I Went to a Meeting of Young Leftists.

The Rectification of Names: Assessments.

Attention space nerds! Is this the first known binary system to produce two supernova remnants?

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

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