Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Morlocks? We've got 'em! Because on this day in 1960 in my former stomping grounds of Chicago, Illinois, the citizens of the Windy City enjoyed an exclusive theatrical screening of the soon-to-be-SF-classic "The Time Machine". This movie was repeated frequently enough on WGN's "Family Classics" that by the time I was a teenager I could recite whole passages of it from memory. You see, despite the warning from his sensible friend David against "tempting the laws of providence," our protagonist, George, decided to visit the future. First in short hops of minutes, then hours, then 14 years, then...

Yes, the Morlocks were scary, And Weena was cute. And the Time Machine itself was unimpeachable cool. But the scene I remember most vividly is the clip I have for you today. The scene with the books, which hits especially hard these days.

Left Jabs: A Few F-Bombs, Which Seem Appropriate to the Current Situation.

The Rude Pundit: The Other Trump Administration Speech from Last Week That Tells Us We're All Fucked.

The Smirking Chimp: Trump’s Two Killing Fields.

Attention space nerds! Nom! Nom! Nom! James Webb Space Telescope discovers how black holes feed themselves.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com