'Stay On Topic!: Fox Hacks Lose It When Dem Brings Up GOP Domestic Abuser

Democratic strategist Mike Nellis took a segment on Fox straight off the rails when he brought up Trump and Republican Congressman Max Miller who's accused of domestic abuse when they wanted to be talking about Platner.
Nellis was a guest on this Tuesday's The Story with Martha MacCallum, and after guest host Trace Gallagher played a montage of various Democrats endorsing Platner before the latest shoe dropped on his campaign this week, was immediately treated to his fellow guest, right-wing Philly radio host Rich Zeoli, and Gallagher, talking over him when called out Republicans for not policing their own house, and demanding he "stay on topic."
GALLAGHER: At one point, Bernie Sanders said there are no saints in the Senate. Apparently there's a threshold for sainthood here, Mike.
NELLIS: Yeah, well, I think the last thing we need is another demon, right? And those clips are difficult to see. It's hard. think every Democrats going to have to wrestle with how we got here.
I will say, though, the Republican party has not been policing their own. I mean, we could talk about Donald Trump and his long dalliances all day... (crosstalk)
Hold on just a second though, because I let you talk.
GALLAGHER: Stay on topic!
NELLIS: I would just stay, look, Congressman Max Miller was accused of beating his wife just like a month and a half ago. I haven't heard a single Republican talk...
ZEOLI: What does that have do Graham Plattner?
NELLIS: No, they both...
ZEOLI: Maybe you guys...
NELLIS: Can I make a suggestion? Just a suggestion. I don't want any scumbags in the United States Congress.
ZEOLI: All right, so then don't back people with Nazi tattoos going forward.
NELLIS: I agree with you.
ZEOLI: How about this? Democrat partys' rule. If a guy has a Nazi tattoo, you don't endorse him. What do you think?
NELLIS: I have no problem with that rule. (crosstalk) That doesn't justify the fact that Republicans are refusing to... I'm not talking about Trump. I'm talking about Max Miller.
He was accused of beating his wife a month and a half ago. Where are the Republicans calling for him to drop out?
GALLAGHER: I mean, this is nothing more than a case of politicians choosing power over proper. (crosstalk) We can smell the aroma of the Senate majority and we don't care who fills it. That's just the way it's going to be.
NELLIS: That's fine, but it's not just Democrats. I want to be clear about that.
ZEOLI: But nobody cares about this congressional race. This is the United States Senate here.
NELLIS: Congressional races are important. You're saying you don't care about him beating his wife?
ZEOLI: This is the United States Senate race and the Democrats are now abandoning a guy. These allegations are no different from the other allegations and they all stood by him. One after one, they all stood by him.
Now remember though, Trace, there was an effort to try to get him out right before the primary deadline when the New York Times story came out and there was this like kind of effort to get Janet Mills to win the nomination. But they stood by their man until they saw he couldn't win. Bottom line. And that's all about craven power and nothing.
After Gallagher played a clip of a New York Times reporter discussing the Platner accusations prior to the latest rape accusation coming out, Nellis responded to Gallagher's criticism, and brought things right back around to Miller and their hypocrisy when it comes to their own party:
NELLIS: But that's from a different allegation. So piecing them together is not the same. And the point that I was trying to make earlier is we have a lot of bad individuals who are rising up in politics right now. It includes Graham Plattner. He's got to go.
But the fact that you just sit here and said that nobody cares that Max Miller beat his wife is highly alarming.
ZEOLI: We're not here to talk about Max Miller. We're here to talk about Graham Platner.
NELLIS: I think we gotta' be talking about all of it because if we're not policing this conduct from people, whether they're Democrats or Republicans, it's not right. Nobody has the moral high ground here (crosstalk)
ZEOLI: We're talking today about Graham Plattner. That's why we're here. (crosstalk) We're talking about Graham Plattner.
If we wanna do another segment on the congressman you're bringing up or the candidate...
NELLIS: You let me know when we're gonna book a segment on Max Miller, because I haven't heard a lot about it here at Fox.
GALLAGHER: That's fine. Mike, Rich. Thank you both.
He's going to be waiting a long time because all of them and we know that's never going to happen. And they're never going to talk about Trump and all of the accusations against him, or the E. Jean Carroll case. They're all a bunch of raging hypocrites, and about the only good thing to come out of this mess with Platner is watching these people beclown themselves day after day while going on the attack.