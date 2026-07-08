'Stay On Topic!: Fox Hacks Lose It When Dem Brings Up GOP Domestic Abuser

Democratic strategist Mike Nellis took a segment on Fox straight off the rails when he brought up Trump and Republican Congressman Max Miller who's accused of domestic abuse when they wanted to be talking about Platner.

Nellis was a guest on this Tuesday's The Story with Martha MacCallum, and after guest host Trace Gallagher played a montage of various Democrats endorsing Platner before the latest shoe dropped on his campaign this week, was immediately treated to his fellow guest, right-wing Philly radio host Rich Zeoli, and Gallagher, talking over him when called out Republicans for not policing their own house, and demanding he "stay on topic."

GALLAGHER: At one point, Bernie Sanders said there are no saints in the Senate. Apparently there's a threshold for sainthood here, Mike.

NELLIS: Yeah, well, I think the last thing we need is another demon, right? And those clips are difficult to see. It's hard. think every Democrats going to have to wrestle with how we got here.

I will say, though, the Republican party has not been policing their own. I mean, we could talk about Donald Trump and his long dalliances all day... (crosstalk)

Hold on just a second though, because I let you talk.

GALLAGHER: Stay on topic!

NELLIS: I would just stay, look, Congressman Max Miller was accused of beating his wife just like a month and a half ago. I haven't heard a single Republican talk...

ZEOLI: What does that have do Graham Plattner?

NELLIS: No, they both...

ZEOLI: Maybe you guys...

NELLIS: Can I make a suggestion? Just a suggestion. I don't want any scumbags in the United States Congress.

ZEOLI: All right, so then don't back people with Nazi tattoos going forward.

NELLIS: I agree with you.

ZEOLI: How about this? Democrat partys' rule. If a guy has a Nazi tattoo, you don't endorse him. What do you think?

NELLIS: I have no problem with that rule. (crosstalk) That doesn't justify the fact that Republicans are refusing to... I'm not talking about Trump. I'm talking about Max Miller.

He was accused of beating his wife a month and a half ago. Where are the Republicans calling for him to drop out?

GALLAGHER: I mean, this is nothing more than a case of politicians choosing power over proper. (crosstalk) We can smell the aroma of the Senate majority and we don't care who fills it. That's just the way it's going to be.

NELLIS: That's fine, but it's not just Democrats. I want to be clear about that.

ZEOLI: But nobody cares about this congressional race. This is the United States Senate here.

NELLIS: Congressional races are important. You're saying you don't care about him beating his wife?

ZEOLI: This is the United States Senate race and the Democrats are now abandoning a guy. These allegations are no different from the other allegations and they all stood by him. One after one, they all stood by him.

Now remember though, Trace, there was an effort to try to get him out right before the primary deadline when the New York Times story came out and there was this like kind of effort to get Janet Mills to win the nomination. But they stood by their man until they saw he couldn't win. Bottom line. And that's all about craven power and nothing.