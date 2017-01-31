Mike's Blog Round Up

By Tengrain
Mike's Blog Round Up

One of my core beliefs is that none of the lying liars from the Trump administration should be allowed on live TV. Everything the Trumpettes say must be fact checked, including "um," "the," and "a." And then you can show the tape after you've deciphered the Gish Gallop, and can display a chyron with the word LIAR flashing under the person, and maybe what the truth actually is.

Pop culture blog Supernatural Snark sums up week 1 of the Trump Administration reality show.

The Psy of Life hates to say I Told You So (not really).

First Draft wants us to remember who is marching with us and who is choosing not to do so.

Bonus Track: Stinque warns the media to not fall for Bannon's evil but predictable scheme. (Lots'a swears, so probably NSFW.)

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).


