Mike's Blog Round Up

By Frances Langum
Happy Monday (and Valentine's Week!) Here's some liberal links worth the click for today:

Booman Tribune - The Coup is Moving (comments worth reading too)

Big Bad Bald Bastard: A woman's place is in the laboratory.

Republic of Gilead: ha. Conservative analyst confused by the whole "women" thing.

Off the Beaten Path: I just knew the Parks and Rec people were full-in on the alt-national parks resistance!

h/t Infidel.

Round up by Frances Langum / Blue Gal of The Professional Left Podcast. Check out our new logo!

Send tips to MBRU (at) crooksandliars (dot) org.


