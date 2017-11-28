C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Lee “Scratch” Perry & Subatomic Sound System

Lee "Scratch" Perry & the Upsetters '76 album Super Ape is a must have album for anyone who digs reggae, When I say "digs reggae", I mean something that goes a little beyond your average putting on Bob Marley's Legend and sipping on a Red Stripe kind of person.

Then again, the Super Ape album goes a bit beyond what a reggae album was at the time and is still a bit askew sounding today. That's what makes it a classic though.

Lumped under the "dub" umbrella of the genre, Scratch uses the mixing console as an instrument itself, expanding the sound into some type of astral plane where joy and darkness meet.

There have been a couple times now where Scratch has revisited the album where he has tweaked, twisted, stretched and expanded it again. This time around it is with the Subatomic Sound System. The sounds are still familiar in their unworldliness and the journey continues into new galaxies.

