Mike's Blog Round Up

By Jon Perr
Hullabaloo: Why Trump supporters favor the endumbening of America.

Towleroad: Ambassador Gingrich, what’s new at the Holy See?

Crosscut: Climbers at Mount Everest are finally getting their sh*t together.

ACA Signups: Trump’s sabotage of Obamacare may cancel out Trump’s sabotage of Obamacare.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:
"We’re going to have health insurance for everybody." (Donald Trump, January 14, 2017.)

