Emptywheel: As we face our current emergency, let’s not forget how (and who) our last one contributed to this one.

Shakesville: This is class warfare.

Booman Tribune: You can't wrestle with stupid.

Rewire: Georgia funds anti-choice fake clinics.

Poor Impulse Control: A "me, too" display.

This installment by Batocchio. E-mail tips to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.