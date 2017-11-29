Aw, Pat Robertson Upset That Sex Allegations Are Ruining...Men's Careers!

During this morning's 700 Club, Pat Robertson weighed in on Matt Lauer's firing at NBC and said sexual misconduct cases has been happening for a long time, but was upset that terrific guys like Charlie Rose had their careers ruined.

This is how the religious right is defending Roy Moore.

Understand the issue of sexual assault, misconduct or however you want to define each instance and then whine soon after.

He told a story about the old version of the TV show Hawaii 5-0, and how some staffers were expected to give out sexual favors to the guest stars.

Robertson said,“That was standard stuff. Now it’s looked on as shocking but, folks, it’s been happening a long time and nobody said anything about it. Now they’re finally wising up, but I just hate to see some of these men’s careers, I mean, guys like Charlie Rose, these are terrific people and I hate to see it happen.”

What about the women who were harassed, Pat?

His co-host said they didn't know much about Lauer's case yet.

Robertson replied, "These guys don’t have a trial, either. They don’t have the rules of evidence to force these accusers to come forward with the preponderance of evidence is what you get in a trial. You don’t have that now, so these people’s careers are being ruined and we just hope and pray that these women are telling the truth.”

Robertson then brought up Roy Moore. He says he didn't do it and the women claim he did. By making the above statement, Pat is implying that Moore is being wronged like that terrific guy, Charlie Rose.

Robertson's co-host then brought up Harvey Weinstein and said with so many women coming forward "you can't even count them then you know where there's smoke there's fire."

Are they saying only five women came out against Roy Moore and that's not enough to cause a fire? How many accusers does it take?

We do know that Robertson is a virulent Trump supporter and he had 16 women come forward.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Is that enough to cause a fire?

Apparently not for the Christian leaders that support Trump.