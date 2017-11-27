'Trump Tweeted What?! Monday' - In His Mind, He's Still On 'The Apprentice'

He's at it still:

We should have a contest as to which of the Networks, plus CNN and not including Fox, is the most dishonest, corrupt and/or distorted in its political coverage of your favorite President (me). They are all bad. Winner to receive the FAKE NEWS TROPHY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2017

Because what the so-called President of the United States has to do on Monday morning is organize, via Twitter, a contest between First Amendment-protected news organizations as to which (in the opinion of whom?) deserves his coveted "Fake News" trophy.

And he exempted his personal favorite, Fox, from the contest, because like all reality shows, this new one is RIGGED.

The guy really does think being president is the same as being on The Apprentice.

And his voters clearly think so too, and approve.

This is authoritarianism. And his stupid followers love it. Big business won't admit it, but they love it, too. Authoritarianism gives predictability to the marketplace, individuals and constitutional freedoms do not. (And the tax cuts!)

One poor tweeter actually tried to convince Donald to do his actual job. (Sad!)