Unhinged Hannity Attacks Time For Discrediting Donald Trump Over Person Of The Year

It’s bad enough that Donald Trump is pretending he “took a pass” on being Time’s Person of the Year. But Sean Hannity decided to swagger in and throw some bullyboy shade around – because how dare a news organization contradict his beloved?

Naturally, it all played out on Twitter. It started with Trump:

Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017

Then Time’s Chief Content Officer, Alan Murray called out Trump’s BS:

The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6. — TIME (@TIME) November 25, 2017

Amazing. Not a speck of truth here—Trump tweets he 'took a pass' at being named TIME's person of the year https://t.co/D6SJgyTpcY — Alan Murray (@alansmurray) November 25, 2017

Did Trump go crying to Hannity for being made to look a fool out of his own tweets? Because despite Trump’s sour grapes, he is obsessed with being Time’s “Person of the Year.”

Regardless, if there’s one thing Hannity can’t stand, it’s a news outfit not devoting itself to making Dear Leader Trump look good. Apparently, Hannity thinks the media’s job is to challenge only Democrats, especially “President” Hillary Clinton!

Hannity called “total Bullshit” on Time, without bothering to provide any facts or evidence. Those are for people less important than he is! While he was at it, Hannity too a swipe at CNN:

I call total Bullshit on Time. Answer the question; did you or did you not call the WH and say @realDonaldTrump @POTUS was being considered for person of the year and ask for an interview? https://t.co/DaqfDBsr0V — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) November 25, 2017

By the way, Seanie-Pooh, nothing says “disgrace to America” like a man with a prime time “news” show undermining our free press.

As it happened, Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera attacked Trump on Fox & Friends Saturday morning. “I don’t know why the president is always punching down, why he’s picking fights that are meaningless,” Rivera griped.

So will Hannity attack Rivera next? Or were Rivera's remarks neutralized by Fox & Friends’ cohost and unofficial president of the Donald Trump fan club, Pete Hegseth? Raw Story caught him him jumping in to defend Dear Leader by saying, “There is no one higher than you [as president], so of course you’re punching down. Is he not litigating the way the media does business, at some level?”

Watch Rivera criticize Trump’s attack on Time below, from the November, 25, 2017 Fox & Friends.

(H/T reader Eric J.)

