Unhinged Hannity Attacks Time For Discrediting Donald Trump Over Person Of The Year
It’s bad enough that Donald Trump is pretending he “took a pass” on being Time’s Person of the Year. But Sean Hannity decided to swagger in and throw some bullyboy shade around – because how dare a news organization contradict his beloved?
Naturally, it all played out on Twitter. It started with Trump:
Then Time’s Chief Content Officer, Alan Murray called out Trump’s BS:
Did Trump go crying to Hannity for being made to look a fool out of his own tweets? Because despite Trump’s sour grapes, he is obsessed with being Time’s “Person of the Year.”
Regardless, if there’s one thing Hannity can’t stand, it’s a news outfit not devoting itself to making Dear Leader Trump look good. Apparently, Hannity thinks the media’s job is to challenge only Democrats, especially “President” Hillary Clinton!
Hannity called “total Bullshit” on Time, without bothering to provide any facts or evidence. Those are for people less important than he is! While he was at it, Hannity too a swipe at CNN:
By the way, Seanie-Pooh, nothing says “disgrace to America” like a man with a prime time “news” show undermining our free press.
As it happened, Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera attacked Trump on Fox & Friends Saturday morning. “I don’t know why the president is always punching down, why he’s picking fights that are meaningless,” Rivera griped.
So will Hannity attack Rivera next? Or were Rivera's remarks neutralized by Fox & Friends’ cohost and unofficial president of the Donald Trump fan club, Pete Hegseth? Raw Story caught him him jumping in to defend Dear Leader by saying, “There is no one higher than you [as president], so of course you’re punching down. Is he not litigating the way the media does business, at some level?”
Watch Rivera criticize Trump’s attack on Time below, from the November, 25, 2017 Fox & Friends.
(H/T reader Eric J.)
Crossposted at News Hounds.
We watch Fox so you don't have to!
Comments