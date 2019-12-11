Donald Trump Jr. Sneers At Time Magazine For Choosing Greta Thunberg As Person Of The Year

About the reaction one would expect from a Trump to the naming of the Swedish wunderkind as Time's 'Person of the Year'.

Source: The Hill

The president's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., attacked Time magazine on Wednesday over its choice of climate change activist Greta Thunberg as its 2019 "Person of the Year." In a tweet, Trump Jr. mocked the 16-year-old activist as "a teen being used as a marketing gimmick," saying pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong deserved the honor.

Time leaves out the Hong Kong Protesters fighting for their lives and freedoms to push a teen being used as a marketing gimmick.



How dare you? https://t.co/dnV9mESM6G — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 11, 2019

But, as for conservation and environmental awareness, what can one really expect from an asshole who kills an endangered sheep in Mongolia, and then somehow "mysteriously" gets a hunting permit to kill the critically endangered animal only after he had already shot it? Via the New York Daily News:

Donald Trump Jr. reportedly shot and killed an endangered sheep during a hunting expedition to Mongolia — and got a permit after the fact. The presidential son slayed a majestic long-horned argali sheep last summer on a trip that he bought at a National Rifle Association fundraising benefit, Propublica reported. Trump Jr. killed the animal — revered as the largest species of sheep in the world, with distinctive curved horns — during an August trip to the landlocked nation wedged between China and Russia.