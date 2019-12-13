Stephen Colbert Lauds Greta Thunberg's Win Over Trump For Person Of The Year

Via Mashable:

"So ridiculous," tweeted the president. "Greta must work on her Anger Management [sic] problem then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend!"

Unsurprisingly, Stephen Colbert had some thoughts on that.

"First of all, teens don't go to movies anymore. They stay at home and Tik-Tok their Vape pens on Fortnite. I don't know. Teenagers scare me," says Colbert in the Late Show clip above.

"But since Thunberg is Swedish, let me put this in culturally appropriate terms: Mr President, go Fjuk yourself. Which I can say on CBS, because Fjuk is an island in Sweden.

"It's lovely, they have a lighthouse. And you know where you can stick it."