DOUG JONES PROJECTED WINNER IN ALABAMA

UPDATE: AP has called it for Doug Jones!

Yes, you read that right. Doug Jones, the DEMOCRAT, who currently leads by about 11,000 votes.

IN ALABAMA, y'all.

Turnout was nearer to 50% than 25%, and African-American voters turned out in numbers similar to 2012 for Jones.

I'm amazed, gratified, and grateful to every Black voter who stepped up and voted.

Thank you ALABAMA!! — Doug Jones (@GDouglasJones) December 13, 2017

UPDATE 2:

Roy Moore refuses to concede. They seem to think there will be a recount.

----

Look on the bright side:

If Doug Jones wins, that's one more vote against the Republican Agenda in the Senate, and they can't afford it.

If Roy Moore wins, we tie that pedo sumbeyoch around their necks for all of eternity.

And Jeff Sessions is out of the Senate forever and will go down with Donald Trump.

Election Results thread below....