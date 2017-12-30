Bernie Sanders: No, I Don't Support The Republican Tax Bill

Bernie Sanders made it clear last night that he opposed the Republican tax scam, after Republicans and Fox News quoted him as saying it was good for the working class.

Earlier in the week, Sanders watched Republicans promote only the first part of his answer to CNN’s Jake Tapper, after the host asked whether the legislation’s changes to the standard deduction and income tax brackets amounted to “a good thing.” After Sanders said yes, the Republican National Committee issued a statement calling on Sanders and other critics of the bill to make permanent the “middle-class tax cuts,” which are set to expire in 2025.

Sanders’s response? No way.

“The Republicans are so desperate to spin their disastrous tax plan that they have resorted to taking comments I recently made completely out of context,” Sanders said in a statement. “Instead of this grossly obscene piece of legislation, let’s pass tax reform that permanently benefits all middle-income and working-class families without giving tax breaks to the top 1 percent. Instead of providing huge tax breaks to the rich and large corporations that explode the deficit, which this bill does, millionaires, billionaires and large, profitable corporations must begin paying their fair share of taxes.”