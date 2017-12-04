CBS' John Dickerson Mocks Mick Mulvaney: 'You've Changed Your Stripes' On Government Shutdowns

CBS' Face The Nation host John Dickerson mocked Mick Mulvaney Sunday morning when the OMB Directer attacked right wing members of the House for wanting to shut the government down, when he actually did it in 2013.

During their interview, the CBS host switched topics to the possible shutdown of the federal government that could happen on Friday.

Dickerson asked what the status of a possible shutdown is, giving Mick a momentary brain freeze.

Mulvaney replied, "I think there's group of right wingers in the House, who say they want to shut the government down. There's group of Democrats who want to shut the government down over DACA and group of lawmakers from the Hurricane states..."

"He continued, "The fact is that the appropriations and spending system is broken. When any little group can hold government hostage, we need to get beyond that. I think we will."

Say what? A little group of hostage takers?

Dickerson incredulously replied, "People used to say that about you. When you were in one of those little groups and wanted to shut the government down for reasons. You've changed your stripes."

"All the more reason the system should be fixed. We don't spend money properly in Washington, D.C," Mulvaney shot back.

This twerp actually tried to get away with pretending he wasn't part of a little group that shut down the government because they didn't get the candy that they wanted.

Mulvaney was part of the whack-a-doo Freedom Caucus before Trump hired him. Those freaks sunk so many deals and were so radicalized that they didn't realize when they had a good deal. Chained CPI, anyone?

Luckily, Dickerson came prepared.