Fox Business' Trish Regan Rebukes Trumps' Tax Plan: 'Great For Corporations' And 'Fat Cats'

FBN's Trish Regan was surprisingly honest when she panned Trump and the GOP's tax plan Monday for only supporting the very wealthy. "Our Founding Fathers never ever anticipated a swamp like the one we have today," she observed.

A swamp comprised of Trump and his Republican enablers in Congress along with their billionaire beneficiaries.

Regan, who is the host of The Intelligence Report With Trish Regan, is usually a staunch supporter of Trump so her words carried some merit.

She opened by saying that Trump has been promoting this as the "biggest tax cut ever."

She continued, "And while it's great for corporations and there's nothing wrong with that. And it's great for a lot of fat cats private equity investors - and there's something wrong with that."

Regan said, “This guy, Stephen Schwarzman (Blackstone Group CEO) who’s made over $400 million in one year and percentage-wise, well guess what his tax bracket is actually lower than a New York City cop. How do you like that? And it’s because he calls his income ‘investments.’ The president promised to fix this, remember?”

She played video of Trump's attacks of Hedge Fund managers on September 22, 2016.

Trump said, "Everybody getting rich off a rigged system." "We will eliminate the carried interest deduction and other special interest loopholes that have been so good to Wall Street investors...."

Regan pounded all parties involved, pointing out the fallacy of, "investment taxes instead of income taxes and that is just wrong."

She played video of Mnuchinstein trying to weasel his way out of admitting carried interest shouldn't be taxed at a higher rate, saying, "It's not that much money"

Trish mocked him, "It's not that much money. I mean, who cares about $100 billion? Maybe Steven Mnuchin doesn't care about $100 billion or his billionaire friends, but come on."

"You mean to tell me special-interest lobbyists are so alive and well in Washington that they convinced the entire House and the entire Senate to ignore this inequity? I’m beginning to wonder if our country is becoming ungovernable. Because I’ll tell you one thing, our Founding Fathers never ever anticipated a swamp like the one we have today,” Regan said.

Turning the term "swamp" back on Trump is not something conservatives do very lightly.

Later in the show, she even pounded Trump hack Steve Cortes into the ground. He was forced to say in defense of Trump, "that the swamp is harder to drain and more entrenched than any of us knew."

Poppycock, Steve. Poppycock.

*(Trish may have been harping on this issue on FBN before today, but I wasn't aware.)