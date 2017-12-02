Fox's Dobbs Wants Obama Rounded Up By U.S. Marshals For Criticizing Trump Abroad

So nice to see that Lou Dobbs' case of Obama derangement syndrome hasn't abated one iota since the former president has left office.

Apparently the Fox Business Network host is none too happy with President Obama for criticizing Trump at a leadership forum he attended in New Dehli on Friday, where he took a shot a shot at him for his Twitter habit, climate change denial and other issues as well.

DOBBS: President Obama is on something of a shadow tour of Asia, taking swipes at the current commander in chief, railing against what he calls... so called... I mean... former President Obama calling this populism that President Trump has brought with him to Washington, he calls it destructive populism.

I guess he prefers destructive elitism. At least the people get a voice now.

Speaking in India, Obama lamented the U.S. exit from the Paris climate accord. Oh my gosh! He hasn't gotten used to that either? And he blasted President Trump for his Twitter account, saying he should think before he tweets. Is that nauseating, or what?

Joining me now, Forbes media chairman editor Steve Forbes. “He should think before he tweets.” How nice that the President of the United States has all of these, I don't know, fleas, just trying to scratch anywhere they can.

FORBES: Well, it's not nauseating. It's nice to see this guy going around the world still doing his apology tour, but being out of the oval office. What he hasn't gotten used to is he doesn't matter any more. He can get publicity, but he doesn't make policy.

DOBBS: I think U.S. Marshals should follow him, and any time he wants to go follow the president like he is, and behave… I mean, this is just bad manners. It’s boorish. It’s absurd. He doesn’t realize how foolish he looks. I mean, he should be brought back by the Marshals. Isn’t there some law that says presidents shouldn’t be attacking sitting presidents?

FORBES: There's an unwritten one, sort of a Logan Act for ex-presidents, but none forcible.

DOBBS: Well, he's violating that one as well.