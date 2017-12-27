GOP Congress Helps Trump Obstruct Justice: Louis Gohmert Edition

Yesterday on Trump TV (Fox) everybody's favorite nutty congressman Louis Gohmert suggested that the FBI was biased against Donald Trump and "wanted his scalp."

He didn't mention the multiple times members of Team Trump lied about Russia meetings and connections.

He didn't mention Don Sr. on Air Force One helping to compose a lie-filled statement of excuses for Don Jr.

He didn't mention the Deutschebank records that Mueller already has.

He didn't mention that Trump's former campaign manager and former NSA chairman are under indictment.

Louis Gohmert thinks he is only talking to the fruit-fly mentality of the Fox News Trump Cult 45 member.

He's talking to everyone.

And we're listening.

At some point these Republican Congressman are going to pay for their collusion with this so-called President. I suspect it will be at the Ballot Box.