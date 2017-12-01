GOP Senators Determined To Push Forward With Unread, Unwritten Tax Cut Bill

After the stock market dived on news of Flynn's plea bargain today, Senator Mitch McConnell has announced that he has the votes to pass a bill that is being rewritten on the Senate floor, for which no one has seen language, read, or otherwise vetted.

The horse-trading on the Senate floor has been fierce, but it's unclear as to whether they really have the votes. It's possible McConnell does, and it's also possible he's bluffing until the stock market closes.

Here's where it stands right now: Apparently no Senator has a serious problem with tacking over $1 trillion to the national debt. They also don't seem to have a problem with automatic spending cuts to Medicare which will target cancer patients in particular.

As of yesterday, the holdouts were Jeff Flake, Ron Johnson, Susan Collins and Bob Corker.

Flake and Johnson have said they're a yes. That leaves Collins and Corker. Apparently Collins is buoyed by a deal over deductions of property tax payments. We don't know what that deal is or whether it flips her to Yes.

Oh, and thank you Dave Weigel for finding this:

I found this during some research, have fun with it: McConnell, in 2011, describing the existential threat posed by the increasing national debt. https://t.co/vIinWOihap — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) December 1, 2017

I will update this post with any information as it becomes available.