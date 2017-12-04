Grassley: No Tax Cuts For Working People Because They Blow Them On ‘Booze Or Women’

Chuck Grassley didn't do his party any favors when he chose to open his mouth up about the latest GOP tax scam bill that passed in the early hours on Saturday morning. Not only is this this the most unpopular bill ever, but the reasoning behind it are ludicrous: they had to win. Mitch McConnell even said so - "Failure's not an option."

This tax bill will benefit the top 1%, the so called "donor class" that keeps the GOP rolling in political contributions and keeps the coffers full. They tout it as a middle class tax cut, but we all know that is a blatant lie. While they talk about these massive $2000 and $4000 standard tax cuts, it is really all about cutting the corporate tax rate from 35% to 20%.

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley decided to shove his foot so far down his throat, he may need a visit to a gastroenterologist to remove it fully. During an interview with the Des Moines Register, Grassley actually said that rich folks who "invest" are more deserving of tax cuts because they don't waste money on things...like, you know, food and housing and childcare.

His exact quote:

“I think not having the estate tax recognizes the people that are investing,” Grassley said, “as opposed to those that are just spending every darn penny they have, whether it’s on booze or women or movies.”

Rich folks don't waste money on those things. They save it for cocaine and hookers, don’t they? That claim is at least as valid as Grassley’s.

Grassley's despicable and condescending attitude sums up the viewpoint of the Republican party. Average, hard working Americans don't deserve tax breaks. Ever. It's all about the donor class. And the billionaires.