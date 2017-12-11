Chuck Grassley's 'Booze Women And Movies' Are No Match For Great Liberal Politics!

This had to be one of the weirder comments coming from a Republican not currently working in the Trump White House. Chuck Grassley, 83-year-old Senator from Iowa, defended his party getting rid of the Kardashian / Trump Children benefitting estate tax, saying:

.

“I think not having the estate tax recognizes the people that are investing as opposed to those that are just spending every darn penny they have, whether it’s on booze or women or movies.”



.

It turns out Chuck Grassley, and this is true:

has never tasted beer.

has slept with only one woman in his entire life. (That's real nice for Mrs. Grassley, but it's not the way most people do it.)

And how about movies, Chuck? Only post-code family pictures?

Speaking of movies, a lot of people pay monthly for Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime, and consider it worth it for access to the entertainment those services provide. (Not to mention cable!)

So what's it worth to you to have curated videos of the day's political news? Videos that won't go away just because Sinclair thinks they don't meet a conservative agenda?

If you VALUE what we do here at C&L, consider donating five bucks a month (cheaper than Netflix!) to keep our video servers humming.

Tell them Chuck Grassley sent you.

