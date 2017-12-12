Huckabee Sanders Sneers At Reporter's Question: 'Your Mind Is In The Gutter!'

During today's ridiculous press conference, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders chose to address Trump's harassing, bullying tweet toward Kirsten Gillibrand by attacking the Senator personally, along with anyone who didn't step and fetchit at her command.

April Ryan, the same reporter who was not invited to the White House Press Corps Christmas party, asked a simple question: "Is Gillibrand owed an apology for misunderstanding of the president's tweet this morning, because many, including the senator, think that it's about sexual innuendo."

With a sneer on her face and hate in her heart, Sanders dismissed Ryan curtly. "Only if your mind is in the gutter would you ever have read it that way. And so no."

Before Sanders could get to the next question, Ryan quickly clapped back. Here is the tweet again in case anyone has forgotten what he said exactly.

Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017

You betcha this claim: "Someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them)..." is full of sexual innuendo. And Huckabee Sanders is gaslighting the nation about it. Gaslighting, by the way, is as much a form of abuse as grabbing women by the p*ssy or "inspecting" dressing rooms during beauty pageants.

Here again, we have the gaslighting and blame-shifting from Trump's mouthpiece.

"He was obviously talking about political partisan games that people often play and the broken system that he talked about repeatedly," she huffed angrily. This isn't new, isn't a new sentiment, isn't a new terminology."

She then spat out her false claim that he's said that about members of both parties, while carefully avoiding any claim he's said that about MALE members of either party, in order to pretend that this wasn't at all sexist, it was just about swamp-draining.

The worst part of this moment was the way Huckabee Sanders treated April Ryan. She has no great love for any reporter in that room, but you can see the hate oozing off of her toward Ryan, which has been the case since the days of Sean Spicer.

I'm sure glad it doesn't have anything to do with race though. That would be terrible. There must be some other, less obvious reason why April Ryan is treated differently than the white reporters in the room. If only we knew.